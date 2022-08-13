Is it worth switching to the latest version?

Samsung, Apple and Amazon are developing increasingly modern headphones, whether to accompany their cell phones (in the case of the first two) or just for everyday use.

These lines get frequently updated models. Is it worth opting for the latest versions? We check the differences in each brand.

Headphones were also the subject of the latest Tilt Lab Day, which elected the best models in four categories. Check out the list of winners and watch the awards in the video at the top of this page.

Samsung: Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds Pro?

Galaxy Buds 2, second generation of Samsung headphones Image: Disclosure/Samsung

Launched last year, the Galaxy Buds 2 gained an Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature, which reduces outside sounds by up to 98%.

With this option activated, the headphones battery lasts for five hours. If the rechargeable case is fully charged, it reaches 20 hours.

The pair weighs five grams, has Bluetooth connection version 5.2, sound equalizer (control of bass and treble levels), three-dimensional sound with the Dolby Head Tracking sensor and a sense of reality with the Dolby Atmos® sensor. It is compatible with devices with Android version 7 or above.

Galaxy Buds Pro Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/UOL

Buds Pro, previous version, has advantages and disadvantages compared to its younger brother. In it, the ANC is slightly more efficient: it eliminates 99% of noise. Its charge also lasts five hours, but yields less in the rechargeable case: 18 hours.

It weighs more (6.3 grams – nothing that will make a big difference to the ear), but it still uses Bluetooth version 5.0. If your only concern is sound, it has the same three-dimensional audio capabilities as the Buds 2.

For those who have older cell phones, it can be a good solution, which still talks to Androids from version 5 onwards. In return, you need at least 1.5 gigabytes of internal memory.

VERDICT: Buds 2 is better, but the differences are minimal. If you still have the Pro, it might be worth waiting for the next generation to switch to a truly updated model.

Apple: AirPods 3 or 2?

Apple’s AirPods 3 Image: Disclosure/Apple

Launched in Brazil in November, the 3rd generation of AirPods was produced to eliminate ambient noise. Its size is tiny (18.26 millimeters wide and 30.79 millimeters high) and its weight is no more than 4.28 grams.

Its very structure is already touch-sensitive, allowing you to skip forward or backward in a song. In addition, it withstands contact with water, moisture and sweat.

It has an amplifier with high dynamic range (can capture bass and treble sound tracks well), and spatial audio, which simulates sound coming from different directions. The headset also features adaptive equalization, detecting what you’re listening to and adjusting the low and mid frequencies, so details come through with high fidelity in every song.

It can handle six hours of uninterrupted use, but only five with spatial audio on. With a full charge in the case, it plays up to 30 hours.

2nd generation of AirPods Image: Disclosure

The previous generation is shorter, but with a longer stem (16.5 millimeters wide and 40.5 millimeters high) and weighs a little less: 4 grams.

He also owns sensors optical duals, like the one on the new model, but it doesn’t have noise-canceling technology or water resistance.

The battery is less powerful: it lasts up to five hours, but with the rechargeable case at full power, it can reach 24.

VERDICT: Despite the higher price, the new generation really brings features that make a difference. Worth the investment.

Amazon: Echo Buds 2 or 1?

Echo Buds, Amazon’s second-generation True Wireless headphones Image: Disclosure

The Echo Buds 2 came out this year. It has noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.0 connection and is sweat resistant. At just 20 millimeters wide and 19.1 meters tall, it weighs 5.7 grams.

Like so many other Amazon products, its differential is to have the Alexa assistant straight from the factory, which works by voice command. (But if you prefer, you can also use Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.)

Battery life is five hours of playtime, with up to 15 hours of recharge in the portable case.

