Japan and Korea look to Brazil for beef

Brazil remains the world’s largest beef exporter; The country accounts for almost 23% of the total volume of beef sold abroad.

As announced in July by the Broadcast AgroBrazilian beef exports can gain markets that are desired a long time ago. Japan said it is currently “working with technicians responsible for the quarantines in Brazil and in the Asian country in the process of releasing Brazilian beef imports”.

Served especially by Australia when they need beef, Japan and South Korea recently sought Brazil to advance in negotiations to buy the product from the country as well.

Brazil remains the world’s largest beef exporterfollowed by the United States, India and Australia, according to a report for the month of July released by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) this Wednesday (10). The total volume of beef exports could reach almost 12 million tonnes, representing a growth of 4.1% over 2021 shipments.

The group of 10 largest exporters presents annual growth of 5.2%, which means almost 90% of the total traded in the international market. Among them, for Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay, falls are expected in the volumes sold.

For Brazil, it is estimated that 2.725 million tons are exported, an annual increase of 17.5%. The country accounts for almost 23% of the total volume of beef sold abroad.

In an exclusive interview with Broadcast Agro, the director of the Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (Dipoa) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ana Lucia Vianaattributes the interest to the outbreak of FMD cases in Indonesia, a country neighboring Australia.

“We are working hard with these two countries, which are large consumers of beef and pork, to occupy this possible market share. We hope that the space that Australia effectively leaves us will be able to occupy“, he said backstage at the International Poultry and Pig Farming Exhibition (Siavs), promoted by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA).

THE Australia has no record of FMD in its territory today. Ana Lucia revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture forwarded all requested documentation. “We answer everything they are asking. And when they ask for additional information, we send it”, he pointed out.

