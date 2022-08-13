Jordan Peele, director of ‘Get Out’, is already planning his next film

Debut scheduled for August 25th in national cinemas, ‘No! Do not look!‘ is the director’s newest film Jordan Peeleresponsible for the praised ‘Run!’ and ‘We‘.

In the US, all three films managed to surpass the $100 millionand the filmmaker is already thinking about his next project.

talking to the empire, peel was asked if he already has something in mind, but he said he is looking for inspiration.

“I still need to delve into the world a little bit and allow the world to tell me what the next [ideia]. So my next few months will be spent doing this… Sitting, watching, waiting, looking at my coffee…”

He continued:

“If you watch good movies, you will be inspired, even if it has nothing to do with what you want to do. This works for me. Sometimes inspiration comes instantly. Sometimes it takes a long time. I need to watch things, hear things… Before expressing yourself. You have to listen.”

please note that peel signed a five-year contract with Universal Picturesresulting in the production of ‘The Legend of Candyman‘ last year and towards ‘No! Do not look!’.

peel is also the executive producer of the upcoming ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul‘ and will assume the role in the horror remake ‘The Creatures Behind the Walls‘, originally directed by Wes Craven (‘Panic’) in 1992.

At the Rotten Tomatoesthe production won 82% approvalwith note 7.60/10 based on 114 reviews until the moment. By general consensus, the film is “admirable for his originality and ambition, even when he takes a step further than he can”Besides “add a Spileberg-style spectacle to Peele’s arsenal.”

Check out the main comments below:

“This sci-fi show […] brings the Oscar-winning filmmaker back into shape” – The Daily Beast.

“Jordan Peele’s new movie is a movie that loves movies” – The Movie Minute.

“Once in a while, a very talented person makes a bad movie – and that’s what we have here” – San Francisco Chronicle.

“Jordan Pelee’s new film may not have the cultural depth of the Oscar-winning screenplay by ‘Run!’ or of ‘We’but it’s a smart, scary movie with a strong narrative, great performances and witty details” – Movie Mom.

“‘No! Do not look!’ is one of the most effective and entertaining films of recent years” – IGN Movies.

In the plot, the residents of a lonely ravine in the interior of California witness a strange and frightening discovery.

In less than three weeks, the long solid sum $97.9 million In the USA.

The cast has Daniel Kaluuya (‘Run!’), Steven Yeun (‘The Walking Dead’), Keke Palmer (‘Scream Queens’), Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea.

Hoyte van Hoytema (‘TENET’ and ‘Dunkirk’) joins as director of photography.

In addition to driving, peel is responsible for the production script.

