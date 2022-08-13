Lauren Cohan reveals pact made between The Walking Dead cast

Actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on The Walking Dead, has revealed a pact she made with two co-stars.

In an interview with EW, the actress reflected on the completion of filming for the show’s 11th season. Furthermore, she revealed a pact that she made with co-stars.

Cohan said he cornered two friends, actors Ross Marquand and Seth Gilliam, and convinced them to enter the deal. Above all, the pact says that any one of them is free to call the others at any time. Also, make it clear that others have to answer the phone call.

Check out Lauren Cohan’s speech:

“The last day we were hanging out, I was with Ross and Seth. And I was like, ‘Okay, guys, let’s make a pact. You never need to explain. If you just want to call for no reason, just do it. . Do not question. Just pick up the phone and call, and we’ll answer the phone for each other.”

Over the seasons of The Walking Dead, it’s noticeable that the characters Maggie, Father Gabriel, and Aaron have had a growing relationship. Likewise, from the comments of the actress, it seems that in real life the same thing happened.

The Walking Dead Synopsis

The story follows life on Earth after a zombie apocalypse, and a group of survivors led by ex-cop Rick Grimes travel in search of a safe home.

Check out the series trailer

