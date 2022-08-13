Love and Thunder featured Chris Hemsworth’s wife

Actress Elsa Pataky, wife of star Chris Hemsworth, recently shared on her social networks a photo of her participation in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actress played the werewolf with whom the God of thunder gets involved at the beginning of the film. In addition to the couple, their daughter, India Hemsworth, also acted in the film, playing Gorr’s daughter.

To celebrate her husband’s birthday, Pataky shared on Instagram a carousel of photos showing the actor alongside his family. And in the last photo of the carousel, she revealed a behind-the-scenes image of the God of thunder.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below. Thor: Love and Thunderin the third photo published by the actress:

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”