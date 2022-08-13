Love and Thunder” passes global box office milestone

“Thor: Love and Thunder” isn’t expected to catch up with its predecessor, “Thor: Ragnarok,” but the Marvel movie has achieved a major box office milestone.

Despite not being one of the most acclaimed titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has passed the $700 million milestone at the global box office. The hero’s fourth solo film will hardly be able to surpass the US$ 854 million of “Thor: Ragnarok”, but it is worth noting that “Love and Thunder” did not premiere in China and Russia, which is estimated to reduce around US$ 150 million. of the total.

publicity

Despite not threatening “Ragnarok” at the global box office, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has already reached US$ 386.5 million at the box office in the United States alone, a value greater than the US$ 315 million of its predecessor. If it were released in Russia and China, it is estimated that “Love and Thunder” would be close to the $869 million of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the $881 million “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

On the other hand, the box office success of “Thor: Love and Thunder” doesn’t even compare to other recent Marvel hits like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which surpassed $950 million grossed worldwide and didn’t exceed $950 million. the $1 billion mark for also not being released in China and Russia, or “Spider-Man: No Return Home,” which totaled a staggering $1.9 billion.

The current gross at the box office for “Thor: Love and Thunder” puts the film in sixth place among films released in 2022, behind “Minions 2: Rise of Gru”, which already accumulates US$ 765 million, “Batman” with $770 million, “Doctor Strange 2” with $954 million, “Jurassic World: Dominion” with $965 million and “Top Gun: Maverick” the No. 1 of the year with $1.3 billion.

Read more:

As for the total related to other MCU movies, “Thor: Love and Thunder” now ranks 17th on the list with its $705.7 million, behind “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” ($714 million) and ahead of the first “Doctor Strange” (US$ 676 million).

“Thor: Love and Thunder” had a historic opening weekend, the best in the franchise with $144 million grossed, but suffered a big drop in the 68% range in the second weekend.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi and has Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist, alongside Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who this time becomes the Mighty Thor. In addition to the duo, the cast has a villain played by Christian Bale and names such as Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!