Lovers are on the run after marriage ends in death in Wedding Season trailer

Hulu released today (11) the trailer for the Wedding Season series that arrives here on Star+ in September.

Arrives with the national title of Between Weddings.

Star+ releases the first images of the Wedding Season series with Rosa Salazar

Disney+ announces 10 original production projects in Europe in Star launch week

In the cast we have the actors Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Gavin Drea (Vikings: Valhalla), jade harrison (The Midwich Cuckoos), Jamie Michie (Brian and Charles), Callie Cooke (Britannia), Bhav Joshi (Crime), Ioanna Kimbrook (flatmates) and Omar Baroud (Baptiste).

In the plot Katie (Salazar) and Stefan (Drea) meet at a wedding, fall in love and start having an affair, even though she has a serious relationship. A few months later, on Katie’s wedding day, her husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think that Stephan, the young woman’s lover, is responsible. Stephan, on the other hand, thinks Kate is responsible. And Katie thinks her ex-husband is to blame. Nobody knows the truth. Thus, the series will follow Katie and Stefan on the run as they try to prove their innocence.

between marriages arrives on September 8th.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

[Atualizado em 12 de agosto]

Related