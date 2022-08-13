Mantuan debuts with a goal in Russia after a table with ex-Corinthians; watch video

On loan from Corinthians, striker Gustavo Mantuan made his debut with the Zenit shirt, in Russia, this Saturday. And he needed just nine minutes on the field to hit the net.

The move also had the participation of another ex-Corinthians. At 39 of the second half, Mantuan scored with Malcom and hit a shot from outside the area. The goal closed the score and gave Zenit the victory against CSKA – Look video below.

The match ended 2-1. The first goal was scored precisely by Malcom, who left Corinthians in 2015. Revealed in the youth categories of Timão, Malcom has been at the Russian club since 2019.

Mantuan arrived at the end of June to the team. He was involved in an exchange for Yuri Alberto. In addition to him, goalkeeper Ivan was also loaned to the Russian team. The loan contracts of the three athletes are for one year.

Check out Mantuan’s goal in his debut at Zenit

:attention: ZENIT GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! FROM Rookie GUSTAVO MANTUAN! :soccer_ball:️ 84′ – Gustavo Mantuan :brasil: :pin: Zenit 2×1 CSKA #CoberturaCentralPremierRussa:polar_bear::brazil: pic.twitter.com/nh6IYdZpMu — Premier Russian Central :brasil: (@ligarussabr) August 13, 2022

See more at: Gustavo Mantuan and Borrowed Players.