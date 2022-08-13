MANY professions are already prepared for the Metaverse: check yours!

O metaverse it will be the office and factory of the future, say some technology experts, optimistic about the concept of interaction in a 100% virtualized space. The internet enabled the creation of tools that aimed to expand communication between groups. The pandemic stimulated the creation of numerous social restrictions, at a time when companies began to adopt the remote model.

See too: Instagram Feed: Here’s How to Avoid Suggested Posts

The home office made people do more and more online activities. Whether working or shopping on websites, with deliveries made within 24 hours, a new reality has begun to materialize. In this way, many were able to experience the practicality and comfort of staying at home, doing everything they need without facing queues and the challenges of the city, such as traffic.

Basically, almost all professions of the future will be able to use Metaverse to achieve greater efficiency in processes

The company that was previously known by the name of Facebook, despite encompassing other platforms, has gained another name: Meta. In honor of the Metaverse, a trend that has influenced projects for several brands, from Gucci to Coca-Cola, the advances in relation to networks involving laboratories, stores and shopping centers in a virtual address, have been substantial.





Doctors, scientists, people who work in the administration of a business and even shopkeepers may have a space in this alternative world. It is possible to find several specific courses in certain areas, explaining good practices and ways to obtain opportunities, understanding the main concepts related to virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other features.

