‘Mbappé starts saga with sparks with Neymar and Messi’, says newspaper

Kylian Mbappé is available for PSG after suffering a slight muscle injury. Against Montpellier, for the second round of Ligue 1, the player will make his first official match in the 2022/23 season. O Le Parisien cites the star’s ‘sparks’ with Neymar and Messi, seeks to ‘dethrone’ Cavani and aims to win everything, including the 2023 Ballon d’Or to highlight the return of shirt 7.

The small muscle discomfort that Mbappé had felt completely disappeared after medical attention. Therefore, the ace returned to activities this week. Before the injury, the player participated in the Paris Saint-Germain tour in Japan and scored two goals in three friendlies.

While PSG celebrate the return of Mbappé, Montpellier see the return as bad news. Against the team, the Frenchman scored eleven goals and eight assists, taking into account his performances for all the teams he defended.

The duel will mark the reunion of the trio “MNM”, an association of stars Mbappé, Neymar and Messi.

“The trio will see the light of day again at Parc des Princes after a season in which they had few opportunities to make their mark. (only 19 games)”, scored the Le Parisien.

Neymar, Messi and Mbappé reunite at PSG

O Le Parisien highlights that Mbappé will start the season “making sparks with Neymar and Messi”. That’s because the vehicle alludes to the good performances of the Brazilian and the Argentine, and the stars will meet again with the Frenchman, being able to make the duel catch fire with their presentations.

On the other hand, PSG coach Christophe Galtier is eager to see the reunion of his stars at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I worked a lot in the associations throughout the week”, says Galtier. “I watched a lot of what he did last season in different schemes, different offensive variations. The three are used to playing together. They are very efficient. There is no difficulty in integrating it. Do you realize the privilege of a coach being able to count on Kylian in this attacking trio?”highlighted the PSG coach to the press.

Cavani in sight

Kylian Mbappé starts the season looking for another Ligue 1 and his first Champions League. But beyond that, the star is looking for individual goals and wants to become PSG’s all-time top scorer.

Cavani has the most goals for the team, with 200. But Mbappé is close, with 171, and having reached 30 goals last season, he is confident that if he maintains the average, he will surpass the Uruguayan in the top scorer of the Parisian team.

Neymar and Messi’s partner was named in the list of 30 finalists to compete for the Ballon d’Or 2022, this Friday (12). However, his compatriot and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has a wide lead in the race for the award after winning La Liga and Champions League last season. Therefore, PSG’s number 7 will have to wait a little longer to become the best player in the world.

PSG welcomes Montpellier this Saturday (13), at 4 pm (GMT), at the Parc des Princes. The ball will roll for the second round of Ligue 1. Galtier’s team has full strength for the duel that will be broadcast by Star+.