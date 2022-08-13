Meet the successful brands in the beauty world of 2022

If there is a market that does not stop moving the world economy, it is that of beauty. The boom in social platforms (such as tiktok), caused by the pandemic, made renowned brands even more popular.

WWD, a vehicle that focuses on the beauty and fashion industry, carried out a survey of the most influential brands of 2022, separating them into three categories: establishment, emerging and original.

In order to have the complete list, the data issued by the companies themselves was taken into account. Come see with us some names that are on this powerful list

Chanel Beauty (Reproduction/Instagram)

establishments

Chanel: almost impossible to be out of the list, Euromonitor says that Chanel is conquered the title of biggest fragrance brand in beauty with the line that had a recent launch, which, in addition to having the most desired item in the Klarna app, has two other products among the 10 most desired.

Dior: after Chanel, the brand has the second largest market share, whether in the makeup sector or in beauty products in general. In addition, Dior also owns the best-selling fragrance in the United States, Sauvage;

Clinique: a label won the hearts of lovers skincare. It is number one in skin care and number two in makeup within the US beauty market, according to the NPD;

Nars: one of the top ten companies in the beauty market in the United States, Nars is increasingly gaining prominence thanks to its digital marketing strategies. Hello, Boca Rosa!

Maybelline New York: A standout in the makeup industry, the brand has started a recent journey by adding themes such as mental health to its campaigns. One of the campaigns that became popular is Brave Together.

Charlotte Tilbury (Reproduction/Instagram)

originals

Charlotte Tilbury: considered a luxury make-up brand, Charlotte has been standing out as one of the fastest growing labels in the sector in the United States, according to the NPD;

Goop: a label signed by Gwyneth Paltrow, it became recognized in the wellness universe thanks to its launch strategies;

Tatcha: Among US luxury skin care brands, Tatcha ranks ninth in the NPD ranking. The label managed to raise USD 70 million in 2021 alone, according to Tribe Dynamics;

Ilia: brand focused on clean makeup, saw its revenue triple in the period of one year, from 2019 to 2020, thanks to the demand for Super Serum Skin Tint, a product that has already left the shelves for consumers’ homes more than 1 million times since launch, in 2019;

Hero Cosmetics: following my “to solve problems”, Hero has been conquering a growing audience thanks to its pimple patches.

emerging

Bubble: founded in 2020, it is a brand of skin care products, and is already present in more than 4 thousand Walmart units;

Pat McGrath Labs: label make-up artist Pat McGrath Labs, which is present in international fashion seasons and has been growing with the recent launch of the ‘arm’ of skincarefrom its makeup line;

Westman Atelier: is one of the brands of one of the most recognized makeup artists in the world and managed to reach USD 40 million in sales in the retail sector after partnering with Sephora in 2021;

Maude: focusing on sexual wellness, the brand helped launch the category at Sephora and has none other than actress Dakota Johnson as an investor and co-creative director.

Featured Photo: NARS Reproduction/Instagram