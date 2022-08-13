Mexico officials say there are ‘conditions’ to enter the mine with 10 trapped workers – News

The Mexican authorities said on Friday (12) that there are “conditions” to enter the mine in the north of the country where ten workers have been trapped for nine days by a flood.

“We have all the conditions to go down today […] for search and rescue” of miners, said national Civil Protection coordinator Laura Velázquez during a morning interview with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Velázquez explained that the operation will be possible thanks to the “extraction of 97% of the water” that flooded the coal mine in the city of Agujita (in the northern state of Coahuila).

“The necessary resources are ready to start search and rescue efforts,” he said.





The water level is at 70 centimeters in one of the three wells through which an attempt will be made to enter, compared to 30 meters the day after the accident, National Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval explained in the same interview.

In the other two wells, the level is 3.9 meters and 4.7 meters, the military command added.

The level that the authorities consider ideal for access is 1.5 meters.

“Let’s keep pumping anyway, the pumping won’t stop. Some pumps will be replaced [por outras menores]. It’s a slow process, but we don’t want to take any risks,” said the Civil Protection coordinator.

The accident took place on August 3, when a wall of a flooded and abandoned mine collapsed, causing the well where 15 miners were working to flood. Five of them managed to escape.

Since then, there have been no signs of life for the ten remaining workers, whose rescue involves several hundred people, including soldiers, Civil Protection personnel and volunteer miners.



