Motorola Razr 2022: folding cell phone disassembled in video and reveals changes inside

Motorola announced new products last Thursday (11), and in addition to the first smartphone with a 200 MP camera, the highlight is the new generation of its folding cell phone. The Moto Razr 2022 has arrived to compete with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and for that, several internal improvements have been added explained in a new video from the WekiHome. The channel — famous for teardowns of acclaimed cell phones such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra — compared the evolutions of the Motorola Razr 2022 with the Razr 5G, its predecessor, explaining every aspect of its new design, including why there is no longer the “classic” bottom edge of the display that divides opinion.









The Moto Razr 5G had a “chin” that was not a mere visual identity choice — the area housed a gear mechanism that allowed the display to stretch and make the crease less noticeable. The Razr 2022, in turn, uses a design more similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 by keeping the screen partially folded when the phone is closed.

As seen in the images below, the Moto Razr 2022’s screen takes on a waterdrop shape (slightly larger than 3 millimeters) when it’s folded. Below the area where the display is flexed are metal plates that reduce stress and extend the life of the panel, while reducing the extent of the bend mark. Check out:

As soon as the disassembly begins, it is observed that the cell phone has a system of components stacked in multiple layers. This makes it more complex to build and requires a more advanced level of maintenance experience, so repairing this device—as with other foldables—must be more expensive. The smartphone’s motherboard is coated with copper plates and thermal pastes that help in the heat dissipation of its chip. On the sides, there is a special finish that repels water particles, preventing damage to printed circuits.

Just below it is one of two battery cells. The smallest unit has a capacity of 712 mAh and is in the upper half of the phone, while the largest is in the lower half and has a capacity of 2,788 mAh. To maintain its thinner and lighter design, Motorola decided not to use a vapor chamber cooling system.

















economy and market

11 Aug

















economy and market

11 Aug



The Motorola Razr 2022 will have sales starting next Monday (15) in China. The MSRP starts at 5,999 yen (about R$4,585). Its specifications include a 6.7-inch folding screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate; 2.7-inch external screen; versions with up to 16 GB of RAM and 50 MP main camera.

technical specifications





Internal 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and 144 Hz sampling

2.7-inch external G-OLED screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor (121º and macro 2.8 cm)

5G connection, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and ReadyFor

3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 with MyUI 4.0

See more!