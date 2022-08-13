Motorola Razr 2022 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and much larger screen

Motorola today launched its new foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022, which offers much better performance, with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and when opened, reveals a much larger screen.

Razr 2022 internal screen is 6.7 inches with 144Hz refresh rate / Disclosure: Motorola

The Razr 2022 has a 6.7-inch OLED display, up from 6.2 inches on the Motorola Razr 5G launched in 2020 and also on the original model, released a year earlier. This screen has HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Internal screen of the Razr 2022 increased to 6.7 inches, and external screen remains at 2.7 inches / Disclosure: Motorola

In addition, the notch of this selfie camera has been removed, and now it comes in a circular cutout on the screen. This front camera is now 32 MP, against 20 MP of its predecessor. The external OLED screen, visible when the device is folded, remains the same at 2.7 inches.

The third generation folding mechanism allows you to leave the screen open at various angles. The smartphone is thinner than its predecessor, which was 7.9 mm thick when open, while the new model is 7.62 mm thick. Also, despite being a little heavier than the old model, it is still relatively light, weighing in at 200 grams.

The main camera, which can also be used to take selfies, has gone from 48 MP to 50 MP compared to the 2020 model, still with autofocus and optical image stabilization. In addition, an interesting novelty, the Razr 2022 has another camera that promises to be very useful, a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a capture angle of 121˚.

Motorola Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro launch had been delayed

Motorola Razr 2022 was delayed by a week, but it finally arrived / Disclosure: Motorola

It is worth mentioning that Motorola scheduled the launch for the beginning of this month, that is, a week before Samsung, but then ended up postponing the event to today.

The Motorola Razr 2022 costs 5,999 yuan (or R$ 4,573 in the direct conversion) with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity. The model with the same 8GB of RAM but 256GB of storage costs 6,499 yuan. Motorola also offers a version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of capacity for 7,299 yuan.

The new foldable should only be launched in China, and at least for now there is no forecast for a global launch.

