New app guarantees free and unlimited internet, but is it legal?

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote the Kobra F-15 application. According to digital influencers, the platform offers free and unlimited connection to numerous Wi-Fi networks. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the platform. However, the public wants to know: Does the free internet app really work? Or is it more of a virtual scam?

To find reliable alternatives to accessing the internet without spending money, it is worth researching convincing information on reputable websites and established media outlets. In addition, it is important to be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. After all, the intention of these influencers is to profit from referral links. With that in mind, see our review of the Kobra F.15 below.

Kobra F-15 – How to download the free internet app?

Firstly, the Kobra F-15 is available for download from the Play Store. Therefore, the application only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. Contrary to what some Brazilian youtubers claim, it is not necessary to download the application through the invitation link. In fact, the page only serves to increase influencers’ profits. Currently, about 50,000 people have already downloaded the Kobra F-15. The application was created by a Brazilian company, and therefore, it is aimed mainly at the national public.

Is it possible to access free WiFi in the app?

The Kobra F-15 app actually allows free access to Wi-Fi networks. However, this access is not “unlimited”, despite what several Brazilian youtubers claim. In fact, to gain connection time, users need to watch ads. From there, just choose one of the networks available in the app, connect to your cell phone, and start browsing the internet.. A differential of the app is the fact that it has its own servers, which are constantly updated.

Is Kobra F-15 reliable? Does the app really work?

On the Play Store, the Kobra F-15 secured a rating of 3.9 (out of 5), considered low. In user comments, opinions are divided. Some subscribers say that the application really works, and that it establishes itself as a great alternative for those who want to browse the internet without spending money. Some users, on the other hand, say that after a recent update, the app became unstable and stopped working. Check out some comments below and draw your own conclusions.

“The app is very good ads working perfectly to gain connection time just need to improve the connection speed a little slow.” – Marco Antonio Silva.

“The app was great before the update now I can’t connect to any of my carrier’s options before the update the app was great.” – Nathy Silva.

“Best app just that after the update it’s not loading but the ads fix it please.” – Thiago Lopes.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=kobras.f15.vpn.miguel. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Are free internet apps legal?

Regarding the legality of free internet apps, the conclusion varies by platform. Apps that only work as a VPN, and authorize access to public points and shared networks, most of the time, work within the law. However, apps that promise to “circumvent operators” and “enter private networks” may violate some aspects of Brazilian legislation. In all cases, apks are worth running away from, as they can do great damage to users’ devices.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee the operation or possible problems in websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.