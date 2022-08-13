new exclusive teaser trailer released!

The Walking Dead begins its final journey on the day october 2. With only eight episodes left in Season 11, we follow Daryl and Maggie fighting for a future against the New World Order: Commonwealth. In the new video released, Negan says: “This is not living. It’s survival at best.” Other episodes are available in Brazil through Star Plus.

The trailer is a preview of a TV commercial for the series. Under threat from a new generation of variant walkers capable of scaling walls and opening doors, the teaser highlights the survivors fighting to the end inside and outside the walls of the Commonwealth.

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes

In the first place, The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes is described as: “In the wake of the overwhelming presence of locusts, an even greater force is beating down on every member of every community. With Commonwealth flags flying over the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there is no time to strategize for those on the road.

It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can exact his revenge. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s article created more chaos than planned. With the huge debt our group has and no other viable place to live, simply leaving was never an option. But if your next step fails, staying won’t be an option either..

What they are about to embark on will only invite more danger with enormous consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes within the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught up in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner. The impending pressure is approaching a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of your individual journeys add up to one, or will it divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the sinister population of walkers. Not everyone will survive, but for some, the undead are still alive.”

Second, the new clip can be checked by clicking here.

The Walking Dead Cast

THE The Walking Dead season 11 stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel) ), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess) , Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

As a result, The Walking Dead is available on Star Plus.