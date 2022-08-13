New image reveals the Justice Society

Unfortunately, he soon became a ruthless leader, which put him on a collision course with other superheroes. in the events of black adamAfter 5,000 years in prison, Teth-Adam is returning to impose his unique version of order on the modern world. However, the protagonist will be challenged by the Justice Society.
Much importance is being given to the launch of black adam and what it will mean for the future of the DCEU. Johnson has repeatedly promised the film will change forever. “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe“. It is even said that Superman will have a small role.
With so many other projects based on DC properties being canceled or in imminent danger with the administration of Warner Bros. Discoveryit is hoped that this film will help steer the franchise towards a more consistent setting in the future.
Post-credits scene from Black Adam movie should have Superman’s presence
Weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Superman would be in a post-credits scene of black adam. Now, a famous insider has confirmed that the Man of Steel will even appear in the film of the dark wizard played by The Rock, only it won’t be exactly as reported before.
On your Patreon, Daniel Richtman revealed that a post-credits scene added in black adam shows the protagonist talking to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) about Superman and it is possible to see Superman next, but only his costume.
Previously, it was reported that the post-credits scene would be Superman and Amanda Waller’s encounter. The head of the Suicide Squad would alert Super about the arrival of Black Adam. It would also not be possible to see Superman’s face in this scene.
As we recently reported, the Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to bring back the actor Henry Cavill for the DCEU. However, Cavill would be demanding that Superman have a new solo project, in addition to a salary increase.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20th.
