Law & Order: Organized Crime will have an actress with Brazilian blood in its cast for the third season. According to the website Deadline, Camilla Belle (Carter) is confirmed in the next wave of episodes of the attraction.

Born in Los Angeles, United States, Camilla is the daughter of a Brazilian mother and an American father. Currently 35 years old, she speaks fluent Portuguese and has starred in the national feature À Deriva (2009) alongside names such as Cauã Reymond and Deborah Bloch.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Camilla was cast alongside Gus Halper (Fear the Walking Dead). The two will respectively play Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, an important couple from New York’s elite.

The spin-off of one of the longest-running franchises in US TV history brings back Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, former protagonist of Law & Order: SVU. He returns to the NYPD to lead the task force against organized crime following the murder of his wife.

In addition to Camilla Belle and Gus Halper, the third year of the series will also feature the debuts of Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) and Brent Antonello (Dynasty). Both will play two new detectives allied with Stabler on the task force.

Recently, the actress of Brazilian descent starred in Carter (2022), a Netflix action film that debuted on the platform on the 5th. 2013) and The World of Jack and Rose (2005), in which he starred opposite three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln).

Check out other photos of Camilla Belle below: