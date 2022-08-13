Part 2 may have Léa Seydoux in the cast

And the search for new names for the cast of Dune: Part 2 to be continued. Now, information obtained by Deadline realizes that Léa Seydoux (007 – No Time to Die) is in talks to join the epic run by Denis Villeneuve.

Apparently, Seydoux should play Lady Margot, who in the book of Frank Herbert is a dedicated servant to the Brotherhood and who also tries to seduce the villain Feyd-Rautha (lived by Austin Butler), nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard).

Recently, it was reported that Florence Pugh is closing a contract to play Princess Irulan, wife of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). already the actor Christopher Walken (Edward Scissor Hands) was cast to play Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV.

The adaptation of the classic science-fiction literature written by Frank HerbertDune: Part 2, already features Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) in the role of the protagonist Paul Atreides and names like Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

production has Greig Fraser (in The Batman) as director of photography, while Jacqueline West (the return) and Bob Morgan are the costume designers and Patrice Vermette (Sicario: No Man’s Land) is in charge of production design. Joe Walkerwho worked with Villeneuve on The arrivalwill be the editor of the film. Hans Zimmerwho worked with the filmmaker on Blade Runner 2049 and in the first film of the saga, he will once again be the composer d the soundtrack of the long .

Dune: Part 2 opens on October 20, 2023 in theaters.