Pearl Jubilee | Clovis Holland

Executive Bernardo Legey: new president of Jereissati Centros Comerciais (JCC)

President of the Consular Society of Ceará, Fernanda Carapeba Jensen conducted, with prestige, the celebratory ceremony for the entity’s 30th anniversary. It was up to José Maria Zanocchi, honorary consul of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay in Fortaleza, to present a summary of the three decades. Also on the occasion, which took place at the L`Ô restaurant, businessman Ednilton Soárez, honorary consul of Finland, was honored with the Bertrand Boris Medal, the association’s highest commendation. Records follow…

Seventh Art

The action movie “Bullet Train”, starring screen star Brad Pitt, is on the rise in theaters. In the role of hitman Ladybug (Ladybug), he keeps his criminal activities wrapped in a zen aura, trying to be as peaceful as possible even within the misdemeanor. The target of praise and criticism, the film also has Sandra Bullock, Aaron Johnson and Bad Bunny in the cast. In the photo, Brad during the premiere in Berlin, when he faced the record temperatures of the European summer in an all-linen outfit and a ventilated skirt.

autographs

Names of evidence in various segments attended the mezzanine of Livraria Leitura in RioMar Fortaleza, for the launch of the book “Women in Brazilian politics: gender and intraparty democracy”, authored by lawyer Katarina Brazil. In the book, the author addresses the issue of the low presence of women in politics in several ways, proposing strategies for parties to effectively overcome this deficit. Scenes…

Marketplace

Executive Bernardo Legey assumed the position of president of Jereissati Centros Comerciais (JCC), responsible for managing the shopping malls Iguatemi Bosque in Fortaleza (CE), Bosque Grão Pará in Belém (PA) and Bosque dos Ipês in Campo Grande (MS).

New headquarters: blessing

Inês and Vasco Vasconcelos received Father Fernando Pontes for the blessing of the new headquarters of their famous preparatory course for university entrance exams, which has been in operation for 33 years. It starts operating at the Etevaldo Nogueira Center.







