Pezzolano trial, millionaire conviction: Cruzeiro today (12)

Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense

Cruzeiro finished its preparation to face Chapecoense this Saturday (13), at 16:30, for the Brasileirão Série C. For the duel, Paulo Pezzolano will have reinforcements recovered from the medical department, and should start the match with: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Chay and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Daniel Jr and Luvannor. The match will be broadcast live in real time exclusively on the pay-per-view service. Premiere.

Cruzeiro and Pezzolano on trial

Paulo Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, was denounced by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for invading the pitch and, consequently, being expelled by the referee during the match against Fluminense, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

With this, the technical commander of Cruzeiro can get up to six games of suspension. The referee of the match, Raphael Claus, claimed in a summary that Pezzolano, after being cautioned with the yellow card for making an “outrageous” gesture against the referee, the Cruzeiro coach was outraged and invaded the pitch towards the very indignant referee.

The Raposa coach was framed in article 213, which provides for a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). Pezzolano is due to stand trial next week.

millionaire conviction

Cruzeiro was convicted by the Labor Court in a lawsuit filed by Enderson Moreira, the club’s former coach. The club will have to pay an amount of R$ 1.6 million to the professional, according to a decision issued by the 28th Labor Court.

Enderson Moreira collects part of the salaries for the month of September, parts of the 13th salary, vacations, FGTS, fines and various indemnities and severance pay.