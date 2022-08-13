Plane goes low and lands very close to tourists; watch video

posted on 08/12/2022 14:40



(credit: Playback/Twitter @kylemrostron1)

Tourists visiting the island of Skiathaos, Greece, have to bend down every time they watch a new plane land at the region’s airport. The reason is the geography of the place that prevents the airstrips from being longer.

In a video that went viral on social media, it is possible to see an aircraft of the Hungarian airline Wizz Air approaching the airport.

The plane then goes low, causing several tourists to duck for fear of being hit by the aircraft.

See the video

The island of Skiathaos is one of the most visited tourist spots in Greece. The geography of the place, however, prevents there being a longer runway, causing landings like the one in the video to be very common.

Because of this, the island has become a destination for airplane lovers.