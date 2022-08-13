Platform guarantees instant payments to watch ads, check it out

Do you know the Pirates of Pix app? The name of the app caught the attention of many people! According to Brazilian youtubers, the platform is “paying on the spot” in 2022. To earn money, users would only have to “watch ads”. But after all: does the app really pay? Or is it more of a virtual scam, created just to benefit developers and publishers?

If you want to profit online in 2022, first of all, be careful! A good tip is to always be suspicious of the promises of youtubers. Remember that the intention of influencers is also to profit, not to help followers or to divulge reliable information. With this in mind, See below everything you need to know about Pirates of the Pix: how to download, how to earn money and your confidence level.

Pix Pirates – Discover the app

The Pix Pirates app is still a big news on the internet. So far, only 1,000 people have downloaded the app. The platform is only available on the Play Store, the app store for mobile phones with the Android operating system. Therefore, it is not possible to download the app on Apple devices with iOS. Piratas do Pix is ​​a project by the company Azury Games, an old acquaintance of the Brazilian public. The company is responsible for apps such as Cookies Pix, Data Pix, Cata Grana and Gan Gain.

See too: Game for Android and iOS guarantees payments of up to BRL 60.00 in a few minutes; users actually receive?

How to earn money in the app?

According to the information on the Piratas do Pix official page, users have only two alternatives to earn money from the app: watching ads and inviting friends. For each advertisement checked, subscribers receive a specific amount of points, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount.

The same goes for the referral link. With each confirmed registration, users increase their score. Unfortunately, the app’s official page fails to inform the minimum withdrawal amount and its corresponding score. On the other hand, the platform’s prints indicate that it is possible to withdraw on Pix from R$ 0.15 cents.

Is Pix Pirates Trustworthy? Really paid app?

As we mentioned earlier, only 1,000 people downloaded Pirates of the Pix from the Play Store. Due to the low number of downloads, Google Play has not released user comments yet. Without these reviews, it’s impossible to know if the app actually pays. The “payment proofs” that youtubers share can be easily forged by anyone with minimal design knowledge. Therefore, they are not convincing. In short, our recommendation is to wait for the reports to be released before downloading the application.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

See too: Cash Giraffe: App to play and win guarantees payments of up to BRL 59.65 on PayPal

Check out another option to profit on the internet

If the option mentioned above is not attractive to you, there is the possibility of making money with paid survey applications. In these apps, users profit by answering simple questions.

These questionnaires, in most cases, involve pre-determined consumption habits or products. So, to earn money, users just need to answer surveys with attention and sincerity.

The most famous in the area are PiniOn and Google Opinion Rewards. To download, just access the official website of the applications and follow the instructions.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.