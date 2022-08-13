Play Services 22.30 shows Game Dashboard interface in beta version of Android 13

Anyone using the beta version of Android 13 with Play Services 22.30 or above, better check the settings. After all, it may be possible to visualize the interface for Google’s Game Dashboard games. In July, we reported that the feature present in the Pixel line devices should become available for other devices.
For users of models like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a, the option already appears for access. You can view it through the settings after entering the “Google” option. If “Game Dashboard” appears, it is a sign that you can already see and change some attributes of the novelty.
The new Game Dashboard seems to be rolling out for Pixel 6 and 6a users on Android 13 with Google Play Services v22.30+! I just got it on my Pixel 6a, and @Nail_Sadykov got it on their Pixel 6.
Check Settings > Google to see if “Game Dashboard” is there! pic.twitter.com/BgvfBFDVYq
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 10, 2022
In case you didn’t know, the feature is similar to Xiaomi’s Game Turbo or Samsung’s Game Launcher — which even received an update recently. At first, it has the function of improving the device’s performance in games and triggering functions such as “Do Not Disturb” to prevent the device from showing notifications while the user is playing.
Other functions are also allowed thanks to this addition in the software, such as putting an FPS counter on the screen. In addition, some applications allow recording or screen capture and even the possibility of streaming with just a few taps. For Pixel line devices, you could take advantage of the feature since Android 12.
The interface implementation has changed location, as it was previously included in “SystemUIGoogle”. Now, Game Dashboard comes bundled with the software’s Google Play Services. The final version of Android 13 should have this and several other new additions and its release still doesn’t have a date, however, it will probably happen at the end of 2022.
(Updated on August 9, 2022 at 9:34 pm)