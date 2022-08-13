Play Services 22.30 shows Game Dashboard interface in beta version of Android 13

Anyone using the beta version of Android 13 with Play Services 22.30 or above, better check the settings. After all, it may be possible to visualize the interface for Google’s Game Dashboard games. In July, we reported that the feature present in the Pixel line devices should become available for other devices.

For users of models like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a, the option already appears for access. You can view it through the settings after entering the “Google” option. If “Game Dashboard” appears, it is a sign that you can already see and change some attributes of the novelty.