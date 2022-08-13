Premiere of ‘Ms. Marvel’ has the WORST viewership of the MCU series on Disney+

‘Ms. Marvel‘ premiered on Disney+ and has already won the hearts of the public, as the quality of the series is also highly praised. For many fans, this is already the studio’s best production, even with only 2 episodes available so far, for the simple fact that the series has a huge heart.

However, although the reception of the public was very positive, being even a pleasant surprise for many, the debut numbers of the series ended up going in a way contrary to the critics. That’s because it was revealed that only 775,000 US accounts watched the premiere episode in the first five days after it launched on Disney+.

What it does ‘Ms. Marvel‘ have the worst premiere numbers of a series in live action gives marvel studiosstaying just in front of ‘What If…?‘, the animation.

By way of comparison, here’s the five-day premiere ratings for other Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus:

WandaVision: 1.6 Million

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 1.8 Million

Loki: 2.5 million

What If…?: 281 thousand

Hawkeye: 1.5 Million

Moon Knight: 1.8 Million

Ms. Marvel: 775 thousand

It is worth noting that large productions such as ‘Stranger Things‘, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘ and ‘the boys‘ may have split the audience between them, thus lowering debut numbers.

