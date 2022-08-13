R$ 57 MI come into play, striker in Palmeiras’ sights negotiates departure from Europe and Leila is warned

After the 3-0 victory over Goiás, last Sunday (7), Palmeiras reached 45 points and increased their lead in the Brazilian Championship. Now they are six behind the runner-up, rival Corinthians in good time was taken to the Copa Libertadores dispute, in which they managed to qualify on penalties against Atlético Mineiro, at Allianz Parque, after an aggregate score at 2 to 2.

In addition to the moment on the field being positive, the backstage of the Barra Funda club is still busy, especially with regard to the transfer market. After closing the hiring of midfielder Bruno Tabata, Verdão continues to monitor another Brazilian in European football. It is the striker Paulinho.

The former Vasco player is negotiating the departure of Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany. According to the investigation by the GOAL portal, the player’s staff has been in talks with the Germans and is trying to terminate the contract even before the end of the contract, which is valid until the end of this European season, that is, in June 2023. In addition to Palmeiras , Atlético Mineiro talks directly with the athlete.

Also according to GOAL, the Leverkusen board recently refused two proposals for the young striker. The first, of six million euros, around R$31.5 million, and the other of eight million euros, approximately R$42 million. However, both the Minas Gerais and São Paulo clubs do not want to pay as much value.