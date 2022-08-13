Rogério gains more options in São Paulo and should have Bustos for the 1st time

São Paulo returns to the field tomorrow (14th), against Red Bull Bragantino, looking to break the uncomfortable fast of six games without a win in the Brazilian Championship. For this, coach Rogério Ceni will have a reduced number of absences and will be able to count on striker Nahuel Bustos for the first time.

Despite not taking the field since June 19, when he played for Girona-ESP, Bustos had the whole week of preparation to be able to be listed by Ceni for the duel against Bragantino.

With the Argentine, Ceni will be able to choose between forming a pair with Calleri, or opting to rest shirt 9 and have Luciano and Bustos in front. In addition to the two, Ceni will have Patrick and Nikão available, two players that the coach has also used as a forward.

One factor that could weigh on Bustos, and also Marcos Guilherme, to be selected is that they are not registered for the Copa do Brasil. Therefore, they cannot play against América-MG, next Thursday (18), increasing the chances that they can play against Red Bull this weekend.

Another positive point at the club in recent days is the recovery of players who were delivered to Refis, in recovery. Ceni suffered from embezzlement last month, especially in the draw with Internacional, away from home, when he sent to the field a team full of boys from the basic categories, especially in defense.

Of all the injured who were left out recently, Miranda, Nikão, Patrick, Andrés Colorado, Reinaldo and Alisson are released and give Ceni more options to climb the team.

Rafinha, with a small strain in the posterior region of the right thigh, is still a doubt for Sunday’s game. André Anderson, with muscle pain, and Luan, still completing the physical transition to the pitch, are still out.

The goalkeeper Jandrei did light activities on the pitch yesterday (12th) with the goalkeeper coach Octavio Ohl in the CT. The hope in São Paulo is that Jandrei will return in time to be a starter against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, since Felipe Alves cannot play in the tournament. If he can’t count on Jandrei, Thiago Couto should be the starter against Coelho.

The only more serious problems then would be Arboleda and Caio, who needed to undergo surgery, and should only return to the team next year.

“I think the athletes who are here today have to be highly valued. They have helped the institution a lot. In every possible way. I think they are giving everything. We don’t always play exceptional football, but they leave everything on the field in each game. We are always competing at the limit in each game. And I’m sure that fans will never lack recognition in this regard”, praised Rogério Ceni, after qualifying for the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana by eliminating Ceará.