Romanian teenager breaks Cesar Cielo’s 13-year-old record – 08/13/2022

Swimmer David Popovici, 17, broke the 100-meter freestyle world record, which had been held by Brazilian Cesar Cielo since 2009. ), which is now the second fastest ever in the race.

Considered a swimming pool phenomenon, Popovic had already approached the record in the semifinals of the competition yesterday, when he clocked 46.98 (the fifth best time in the world) and today he finally broke it. Rounding out the podium were Hungarian Kristof Milak and Italian Alessandro Miressi.

Cielo’s time, 46s91, was still a remnant of the time when the use of technological suits, which were banned in 2010, was allowed. Interestingly, both brands were made in the same place, the Foro Itálico, in the Italian capital. The Brazilian Olympic champion remains the world record holder in the 50-meter freestyle.

Popovic appeared to the swimming world in April 2021 during the Junior European Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics, he placed fourth in the 200-meter freestyle.

The six best times in the 100 meters freestyle

David Popovici, Romania — 46.86 (2022)

Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 46.91 (2009)

Alain Bernard, France — 46.94 (2009)

Caeleb Dressel, USA — 46.96 (2019)

David Popovici, Romania — 46.98 (2022)

Caeleb Dressel, USA — 47.02 (2021)