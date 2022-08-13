Santos squad: team trains to face América-MG, but still without Carabajal | saints

The Santos squad took to the field this Friday to continue the preparation for Sunday’s game, against América-MG, at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Lisca had the practically complete cast available for activity with the ball and is going to Belo Horizonte with maximum force. The Argentine Carabajal was at CT Rei Pelé to sign a contract for four seasons, but has not yet been integrated into the group.

As they received reinforcements from Lucas Pires and Alex earlier this week and have no suspensions for the weekend’s duel, Peixe should repeat the lineup of the previous round, when they beat Coritiba, 2-1, at Couto Pereira. The doubts are left to the newcomers Luan and Nathan, who work with the group and are regularized to enter the field.

1 of 2 Marcos Leonardo during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marcos Leonardo during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

A probable lineup of Santos for the match at Independência has John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Newly arrived at Vila Belmiro, Argentine midfielder Gabriel Carabajal was at CT Rei Pelé in the morning to get to know Santos’ facilities and sign a contract in President Rueda’s office. Peixe’s reinforcements performed medical exams, and in the next few days they will carry out strength tests and data collection for monitoring with the team from the health and performance nucleus.

Watch Carabajal’s goals for Argentinos Juniors

The Peixe squad travels next Saturday to Belo Horizonte and, in the afternoon, makes the final adjustments for the game against América-MG at Toca da Raposa, Cruzeiro’s training center. The duel with Coelho takes place Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Independência.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!