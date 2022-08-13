See how Vítor Pereira tries to prevent a dead ball from being fatal again for Corinthians in Derby | Corinthians

It felt like a rerun. Corner on the right side of Palmeiras’ attack, charged by a left-hander, with a curve, in the tip of the small area. The stadiums and even the authors of the goals changed, but the outcome was the same: Corinthians’ defeat in the two Derbies of the year.

Three of the five goals conceded in the classics were thus scored by Danilo, Gustavo Gómez and Rony.

Losing to the biggest rival would already be painful for anyone from Corinthians, for coach Vítor Pereira the way the team was overcome hurt even more. The Portuguese pays special attention to aerial ball plays, to the point of holding a lecture on the day of the game to deal exclusively with this and rehearse this type of play even in the warm-up before matches.

1 of 2 Coach Vítor Pereira and assistant Luís Miguel in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Coach Vítor Pereira and assistant Luís Miguel in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Vitor Pereira shares the responsibility of coordinating the offensive and defensive movements in corners and lateral fouls with the assistant Luis Miguel. He is responsible for training and lectures on the subject.

Rehearsals usually take place on the eve of games. Even with little preparation time between one appointment and another, the coach makes a point of working on set pieces in the CT.

See the goals conceded by Corinthians after Palmeiras corners

But why didn’t it work in Derby?

The alvinegra technical commission sees the team in a more advanced stage of preparation in relation to the last two Derbis. The first, with Palmeiras winning 2-1 at Allianz Parque, was only the third game under the command of Vítor Pereira. In the second, in which Corinthians was defeated 3-0, at Arena Barueri, the coach had two months in office.

It’s been 11 games that Corinthians haven’t conceded a goal after a free-kick or corner. The last one was in the defeat to Fluminense, in the beginning of June.

In offensive dead balls, one of the variations is the short corner kick, with overtaking a side or forward and a closed cross in the area. However, it was in a direct kick to the area that the team scored the last time. Renato Augusto lifted the ball to Balbuena’s head, who tied the game against Avaí last Saturday.

In 2022 Corinthians scored nine goals after corners. On the other hand, he suffered eight.

With an eye on the dead ball, Vítor Pereira tries to win his first Derby this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, and bring Corinthians, second place, closer to the leader Palmeiras. The rivals are separated by six points (45 to 39).

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

