See the full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy, the “Oscars of TV”

This Tuesday (12), during a live on YouTube, the Television Academy announced the list of nominees to the Emmy 2022. The nominees for the 74th awards for TV productions had the presentation of the actors JB Smoovefrom Spider-Man: Far From Home and Melissa Fumeroby Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Not surprisingly, the nominations include series such as Pam & Tommy, Better Call Saul, euphoria, ozark, round 6, Stranger Things and much more.

In the acting categories, names like Elle Fanning (The Great), Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso), Zendaya (Euphoria), Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6) and Nicholas Braun (Succession) appear among the nominees. Also noteworthy for the actress Julia Garnerwhich appears in two categories (Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series) in two different series (Inventing Anna and Ozark).

It is worth noting that the award ceremony will take place on the September 12th and still doesn’t have a presenter announced.

Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees across all categories.

Best Talk Show Variety Program

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Competition Reality Show

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Looks For Big Women

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikes – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette – The Ladder

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seydried – The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth – The Ladder

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Round 6

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Rupture

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Rupture

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Rupture

Christopher Walken – Rupture

Oh Yeong-su – Round 6

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Source: YouTube/Television Academy

