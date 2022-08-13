See the full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy, the “Oscars of TV”

This Tuesday (12), during a live on YouTube, the Television Academy announced the list of nominees to the Emmy 2022. The nominees for the 74th awards for TV productions had the presentation of the actors JB Smoovefrom Spider-Man: Far From Home and Melissa Fumeroby Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Not surprisingly, the nominations include series such as Pam & Tommy, Better Call Saul, euphoria, ozark, round 6, Stranger Things and much more.
In the acting categories, names like Elle Fanning (The Great), Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso), Zendaya (Euphoria), Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6) and Nicholas Braun (Succession) appear among the nominees. Also noteworthy for the actress Julia Garnerwhich appears in two categories (Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series) in two different series (Inventing Anna and Ozark).
It is worth noting that the award ceremony will take place on the September 12th and still doesn’t have a presenter announced.
Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees across all categories.
Best Talk Show Variety Program
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy KimmelLive!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Competition Reality Show
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo Looks For Big Women
- nailed it
- Rupaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikes – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- hacks
- Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Toni Collette – The Ladder
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story: Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seydried – The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Colin Firth – The Ladder
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Wedding
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
- Will Poulter – Dopesick
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
- Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Round 6
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Rupture
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Rupture
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Park Hae-soo – Round 6
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- John Turturro – Rupture
- Christopher Walken – Rupture
- Oh Yeong-su – Round 6
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- ozark
- Break
- round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
Source: YouTube/Television Academy
