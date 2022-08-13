Selena Gomez changes her look radically and the cut becomes a trend among celebrities

<br> <img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player"><br> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"></polygon></svg> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9uR30yVlMQI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br> </p>

The most voluminous and layered haircuts are super trendy in recent months and Selena Gomez was one of those who couldn’t resist the bobcat. The actress and singer posted a photo on social media with the new look and her fans went wild. “You are completely perfect”, said a fan of the artist.

The ‘bob’ cut has already proved to be a trend that is here to stay, as well as the ‘shaggy’. This is one of the most versatile styles out there, as it can be used in different ways and in different textures.

But this time, the famous and TikTok were responsible for increasing the adhesion of bobcat, which is nothing more than a longbob with a messier, stylish and modern look. And it wasn’t just her who joined the news…

Singers Billie Eilish and Lucy Hale also got into fashion and cut their locks in a bobcat style. But, their versions of the cut were somewhat different. Billie opted for a blonder look by completely bleaching her hair. Already Lucy Hale made some more discreet lights in a tone more pulled towards honey.

Below, you can see how the two artists got the bobcat in their new look:

Billie Eilish

Lucy Hale

Can bobcat be used on curly hair?

If you had this question, know that the answer to this question is YES! Those who have curly hair can certainly join this trend without fear. Even world famous people with this type of hair dared and changed their locks.

One of them was the actress who stars in one of the Thor films in the Marvel franchise, Tessa Mae Thompson. As this is the “cut of the time”, both for curly and wavy, it guarantees more volume in the right measure, in addition to being super practical.

Here’s how Tessa turned out with bobcat:

