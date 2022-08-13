Serie C: classified teams, access quadrangular groups and relegated after the final round | Brazilian Series C

The 19th and final round of Série C do Brasileiro, with all 10 games this Saturday, defined the last two clubs in the access quadrangular. Vitória and Aparecidense won, advanced and closed the G-8 with classified Mirassol, Paysandu, ABC, Figueirense, Volta Redonda and Botafogo-SP. These eight teams are still in contention for the four spots in Serie B 2023.

The round also closed the relegations of this edition of Serie C. Brasil de Pelotas and Atlético-CE lost and had relegation decreed. Ferroviário and Campinense, who entered the field with the confirmed Z-4, also will play Serie D 2023.

O quadrangular access is the second phase of the C Series. Until 2019, the CBF held the quarterfinals and semifinals after the group stage. The knockout ended in 2020, when the clubs and the entity decided to change the regulation.

In the 2022 edition, these eight ranked teams were divided into two groups of four, based on the position in the leaderboard. The first two of each of the brackets will move up to next year’s Brazilian Série B; the leaders make this season’s Serie C final. Check out how the groups were divided:

1st: Mirasol

Mirasol 4th : Round Round

: Round Round 5th : Botafogo-SP

: Botafogo-SP 8th: Aparecida

2nd : Paysandu

: Paysandu 3rd : Figueirense

: Figueirense 6th : ABC

: ABC 7th: Victory

The CBF will define the dates and times of the access quadrangular games. There are six rounds, and the teams play in turn and return. Mirassol and Volta Redonda, in Group A; Paysandu and Figueirense, in Group B, will play the last round at home.

Classified and continue in the fight for access to Serie B 2023 : Mirassol, Paysandu, Figueirense, Volta Redonda, Botafogo-SP, ABC, Vitória and Aparecidense

: Mirassol, Paysandu, Figueirense, Volta Redonda, Botafogo-SP, ABC, Vitória and Aparecidense Relegated who will play Serie D in 2023 : Atlético-CE, Brasil de Pelotas, Ferroviário and Campinense

: Atlético-CE, Brasil de Pelotas, Ferroviário and Campinense Remain in Serie C in 2023: Botafogo-PB, Ypiranga-RS, São José-RS, Remo, Manaus, Confiança, Floresta and Altos

How it was? Botafogo-PB and Remo eliminated in the last round

In the direct confrontation for a spot in the G-8, Aparecidense defeated Botafogo-PB by 1 to 0, at Aníbal Batista Toledo, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO). Top scorer Alex Henrique scored the only goal of the game that qualified Camaleão to the second phase, eliminating Belo. There were 18 rounds in the G-8, and Bota-PB left the classification zone in the last round.

In Salvador, in Barradão packed with 29,089 fans [recorde de público], Vitória entered the G-8 in the last round after beating Brasil de Pelotas 3-1. With two goals from Marco Antônio and one from Rafinha, Rubro-Negro sealed an incredible run, with eight unbeaten games. Xavante ended up relegated.

Remo, who started the round in the G-8, lost to Botafogo-SP. In Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, coach Paulo Baier’s Pantera won by 2-1. Bruno Michel and Jean Victor scored the goals of the São Paulo team, and Daniel Felipe took a discount.

In the dispute for who would take the lead, Mirassol and Paysandu lost their games. Leão was defeated by Manaus, by 2 to 1, in the Arena da Amazônia. Papão, at home, at Curuzu, was defeated by Floresta by 1-0. Raphael Luz scored the goal of the game, a victory that kept Verdão do Ceará in Series C.

