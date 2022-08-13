She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes gets individual character posters

THE marvel studios released today (11) the individual posters of the series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes.

The arts show a little bit of the main trio of characters that will appear in the attraction next week. In green we have She-Hulk aka Jen Walters, aka the 2-meter-long lawyer.

In pink we have Nikki Ramos, Jen’s best friend and a great Paralegal. Already on the orange poster we have Titania, also known as an influencer and courtroom wallbreaker.

Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk Comes to Life in Disney+ Series Teaser

Meet She-Hulk aka Jen Walters aka 6’7” super lawyer Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZICDRbnFkr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 11, 2022

Daredevil appears in new She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes videos

Described as a 30-minute comedy, the series will introduce lawyer Jennifer Walters as the character who gains her powers after a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner.

HQ PROFILE | SHE-HULK (MARVEL)

In the cast we have Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong and also actors Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Kat Coiro directed episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9 and Anu Valia directed episodes 5, 6, and 7). Jessica Gao was in charge of the writers’ room.

She-Hulk: defender of heroes arrives now on August 18th.

