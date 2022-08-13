‘She-Hulk’: Jennifer Walters asks Bruce Banner if Captain America was a virgin in new clip

‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes‘ will be released in a few weeks on Disney+, and the series got a new clip with Jennifer Walters asking Bruce Banner if Captain America was a virgin.

We’re 1 week away from the premiere of #SheHulk on @DisneyPlusand this exclusive clip just made us rethink everything we knew about #CaptainAmerica… 👀 #TatianaMaslany @MarkRuffalo https://t.co/LPqhmqIj7h pic.twitter.com/tHQYXh3rkA — IMDb (@IMDb) August 11, 2022

Remembering that, in the comics, Jen Walters becomes a Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, none other than Bruce Banner. The heroine then needs to balance her life fighting crime with her work as a lawyer.

The series should show a different origin, but with the same result. In addition, Banner will be responsible for training his cousin.

The plot follows Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, begins to gain Hulk-like powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), your cousin.

The cast also has Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Mathews, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. THE rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make appearances in production.

Kevin Feigecreative director of marvel studiossaid that the series will have 10 episodes lasting about 30 minutes each.

