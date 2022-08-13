‘Smelly Cat’: ‘The Boys’ Stars Imagine What ‘Friends’ Series Crossover Would Be Like [EXCLUSIVO]

the editor in chief Renato Marafon interviewed the stars of ‘the boys‘, Antony Starr, Jensen Ackles, Nathan Mitchell and Claudia Doumitwho were in Brazil to promote the last episode of the series.

In the video, we asked which series the stars would like to see a crossover with and Nathan he responded:

“We’ve already seen ‘The Boys’ mixed with the ‘Friends’ theme song. What if we put ‘The Boys’ on ‘Friends’, you know? With the heroes living in an apartment, dealing with everyday problems. Like Homelander looking for a date and Black Noir looking for a job. It would be fun to put them in a comedy of everyday life.”

Watch the interview and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Part 2

Enjoy watching:

Part 1

Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogenthe series is based on the comics of the same name released in 2006.

Set in a world where superheroes have embraced the dark side of their fame, it will focus on a group of vigilantes known as “The Boys”, who are sent to defeat corrupt superheroes with no more than courage. and willingness to fight dirty.

The list includes Karl Urban, Jack Qaudi, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell.

Don’t forget to watch: