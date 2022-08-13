Spoiler Alert: Abbott Elementary, The Sandman and more

The column spoiler alert this week brings news about great hits, such as the recently launched The Sandmanlike this Abbott Elementary and ghosts. The last two, let’s remember, huge hits from ABC and CBS, respectively, released last season. In addition, we also have information about The King of TV, which will tell the story of Silvio Santos and the backstage of the creation of SBT. Finally, the traditional comings and goings of the casts, trailer of the week and quickies. So, don’t forget to comment your criticisms, suggestions and compliments. We are waiting for you.

Past ghosts

Image: CBS / Publicity

CBS’s Surprising Success Last Season, ghosts prepares to return even better (and bigger) for its second year. in conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, Utkarsh Ambudkar, the protagonist Jay, confirmed that there will be ‘new ghosts’. “Everyone has a very interesting story to explore about their past,” he assured.

Other news includes a ‘special’ moment by Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), which will be kept under wraps. In addition, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) will have her own ‘discovery’ as a woman. “Danielle [Pinnock] will have a flashback everyone’s been waiting for,” Wisocky said of her character, Alberta Haynes. “We found out a little bit more about Alberta’s past as a singer and what she’s done so far,” concluded Ambudkar.

Homework: news

Image: ABC / Publicity

In the midst of an Emmy campaign for Abbott ElementaryQuinta Brunson spoke with the Entertainment Weekly and gave some hints of what we can expect from the comedy’s second year. Asked about the biggest surprises, the creator suggested that viewers should watch out for two characters. “The most surprising situations, I think, relate to Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti),” Brunson said.

She also confirms news in the cast. “A lot of people might notice someone they like a lot in the next season,” she said. In addition, we will already have a surprise in the season premiere. “Viewers will check out a cameo in the first episode,” she confirmed. “I can say this. It’s a very good turnout. It’s one of the biggest stars in the world for me,” she concluded. Who will it be?

House of Abravanel

Image: Leona Cavalli as Iris Abravanel in ‘The King of TV’; Credit: Star+/Disclosure.

About to enter the theater, Leona Cavalli talked to the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo to promote the play. The good news, however, is that she also commented on her participation as Iris Abravanel in The King of TV, Star+ series about Silvio Santos. “It’s the story of the Silvio Santos family, but it’s the story of Brazilian television as well – that’s what I find interesting about the series,” he added.

“She brings a behind-the-scenes look, of what you don’t see in the media. Conflicts, negotiation issues, including politics, showing the entire trajectory of the Abravanel family. The direction is by Marcos Baldini, who brings another angle, another look, both artistic and historical, with things that we are not used to knowing about this story, the way it is told,” he concluded.

New duel and surprises

Image: Netflix / Disclosure

The Sandman finally saw the light of day. It premiered last week on Netflix and soon became a phenomenon. Given the circumstances, questions regarding the second season are imposed. Will it come? in conversation with the Variety, the creator and author of the books, Neil Gaiman assured that he already has the ideas in his head. “If we do a second season, we’ll have a new duel and Morpheus will go back to hell,” he confirmed.

“In that context, Lucifer will have some surprises that Morpheus is not expecting. Even so, everyone who reads it Sandman – Season of Mists (or season of mist, in the original) know what to expect. But you know what’s good? That not everyone will read. Therefore, you will have the opportunity to be surprised. This is so much fun,” she concluded.

transitions

Image: Jaime Pressly in a scene from ‘Mom’; Credit: CBS / Disclosure

* Big Sky: the third season of the drama gained an important reinforcement in the cast. Rosanna Arquette, nominated for an Emmy for the telefilm THE Executioner’s Song, she will make recurring appearances as Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna, the mother of Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) described as ‘charismatic and speaking her mind’. She joins other newcomers this third year, such as Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire.

* Sunset – Golden Mile: one of the rare Netflix phenomena in reality show, the attraction gained reinforcements in the cast after being renewed for two more seasons. Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi will be the Oppenheim Group’s two new real estate agents for the sixth and seventh year at least. The announcement was made by the magazine people.

* Welcome to Flatch: Jaime Pressly is the newest cast member of Fox’s ‘comedy’. The actress, from mom and My Name is Earl, will appear as Barb Flatch, a real estate agent who returns to her hometown of Flatch after a messy divorce. She joins Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith.

* Sexy Beast: Paramount+ announced the cast of prequel from the 2000 film of the same name. Confirmed: James McArdle (from sea ​​of ​​easttown), Emun Elliott (from The Rig), as well as Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) and others. There is no release date yet, but production is already in full swing in the UK.

quickies

Image: Freeform / Disclosure

* Weekly renewals include Good Trouble (5th season), Lazarus Project (2nd season), Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts (2nd season). Cancellations: queer force (1st Season).

* Peacock ordered, without a pilot episode, a period thriller called Hysteria!produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

* Apple TV+ announced a new drama called Land of Women. The series will be starred and executive produced by Eva Longoria, through her production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Trailer of the Week: Savage River

Image: ABC / Publicity

You’ve probably never even heard of Savage River, a new series from Australian ABC. However, he certainly knows and remembers Katherine Langford, the protagonist of 13 Reasons Why who plays another troubled young woman. She plays Miki Anderson, who returns to her homeland after eight years in jail. She is determined to get on with her life.

However, shortly after their arrival, a homicide rocks the small town and all suspicion turns to Miki. The cast also includes Virginia Gay, Jacqueline McKenzie; Cooper Van Grootel, Nadine Garner; Daniel Henshall, as well as Robert Grubb. There is no release date for the United States or Brazil yet.