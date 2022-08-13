Storm leaves one dead at music festival in Spain

The storm that hit eastern Spain on Saturday left one dead and dozens injured when part of a festival stage near Valencia collapsed, emergency services said.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 am (local time) at the Medusa Circus of Madness electronic music festival on Cullera beach, about 50 km south of Valencia.

“At 4:18am, part of the Festival stage in Cullera collapsed due to a strong gust of wind,” the emergency services wrote on Twitter.

“One person died, three suffered severe polytrauma” and 14 others suffered minor injuries, they added.

Later, medical services increased the number of patients treated to 40.

The media explained that the deceased would be a man in his 20s, who died when he was hit by part of the stage of the event, which came off by the wind.

The entrance structure also collapsed, according to these sources.

About 320,000 people were expected to attend the festival.

“We are completely devastated and dismayed by what happened this morning,” the festival organization said in a statement, sending condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

According to the statement, “an unexpected and violent windstorm devastated certain areas of the festival”, forcing promoters to “immediately dismantle the concert area to ensure the safety of participants, workers and artists”.

Regional President Ximo Puig wrote on Twitter that it was “a terrible accident” and sent his “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased young man”.