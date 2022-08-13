Taiwanese chip reliance puts US economy at risk amid tensions with China

Former US diplomat Chas Freeman believes China may be in a better position in the long term to enter this market in the race for microchip self-sufficiency.

Sputnik Agency – Any conflict between China and Taiwan could spell disaster for the Biden administration amid US reliance on a single supplier of microchips, an indispensable product for a variety of equipment from iPhones to F-35 fighter jets.

Four days before US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden that the US was “playing with fire”.

In a bid to reduce the island’s dependence, the US government will invest billions of dollars in projects to develop domestic semiconductor capabilities. However, former US diplomat Chas Freeman believes China may be in a better position in the long term to enter this demanding market in the race for microchip self-sufficiency.

“The United States has the capacity and resources to surpass China, but it hasn’t done so yet,” Freeman told Sputnik. “In contrast, 19 of the world’s 20 fastest growing semiconductor companies are in mainland China and none in the United States.”

Last year, the US economy lost $240 billion due to global microchip shortages, and a war over Taiwan would be even more devastating for the US due to its reliance on a single supplier: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) largest independent semiconductor factory in the world.

In 2021, TSMC accounted for more than half of the semiconductor manufacturing market, valued at US$100 billion, and produces more than 90% of the world’s most advanced microchips, according to the research group. Capital Economics research.

US tech giants like Apple, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, AMD and Broadcom all rely on TSMC, while the US government itself relies on the Taiwanese supplier for some of its most critical and complex systems.

In addition, TSMC manufactures semiconductors for high-end weapon systems and a wide range of military devices.

Freeman, who heads an international business development company, said Beijing’s aspirations go beyond simply developing manufacturing capabilities.

“The US still leads the way in chip development, but China is also closing that gap quickly and is already only a year or two behind us,” the former diplomat noted.

