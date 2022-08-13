The 10 most watched movies of the week (13/08/2022)

The second week of August arrived with news in the ranking of the most watched movies. Half of the list is made up of newcomers here. Are they: Buzz Lightyear, Thirteen Lives, Continuity to Love, The Root of Fear and The Predator: First Prey.

But, as the classics always have a guaranteed place, films like Top Gun: Indomitable Aces and the man of the north return to the ranking, now in different positions. The surprise is due to Sonic 2: The Movie which, after several weeks consecrated itself as one of the most watched films, finally leaves the list.

It is worth remembering, however, that there is still no official tool that measures the audience for movies on streaming and video on demand services. For now, the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

10. The Root of Fear

Released in 1996, this suspense thriller was again a hit 26 years later. The plot follows Martin Vail, a consecrated lawyer who tries to defend a priest of the Catholic Church accused of killing the local archbishop. It turns out that in accepting this case, Martin will find a nest of corruption that will bring him face to face with the prosecutor and his old girlfriend.

Directed by Gregory Hoblit, the feature has an all-star cast, including Richard Gere, Laura Linney and John Mahoney.

It is worth remembering that the film was also known in Brazil under the name The Two Faces of a Crime and is available on Netflix and for rent on Prime Video, Microsoft Store and Apple TV.

9. Lie Influencer

Keeping in ninth place, this feature tells the story of Danni, a young woman who does not have good prospects in life. Discouraged, friendless and collecting heartbreaks, she decides to create a fake trip to Paris to get attention. However, things end up getting out of hand and she will have to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Entitled of Not Okay in English, this comedy-drama has—to date—a 76% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the top ratings vehicles for movies and series, and features Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, and Embeth Davidtz in the cast. . The direction was with Quinn Shephard.

Lie influencer is available on Star+.

8. Spider-Man: No Return Home

Those who follow our lists already know that the Spider Man movie is a stampede in the ranking of the most watched. This feature is part of a trilogy made up of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and tells the story of Peter Parker (whose identity has been revealed to the world) asking Doctor Strange for help in reversing the exposure caused.

It turns out that such a reversal goes awry and ends up messing with the Multiverse, which brings back villains like Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin. But it’s not just them that appear in the current reality: the film also shows the other Spider-Men that starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is available for purchase and rent on Google Play, HBO Max, Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Prime Video.

7. Top Gun: Indomitable Aces

Another feature that has established itself on our list is this classic starring Tom Cruise. Released in 1986, it tells the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a fearless young pilot of the elite squadron of the United States Air Force who must deal with old memories in order to return to piloting.

It is worth saying that Top Gun: Indomitable Aces returned to success after its sequel was released this year. Entitled Top Gun: Maverick, the last feature also stars Cruise and brings the heartthrob at his best.

Top Gun: Indomitable Aces is available on Star+ and Globoplay, and also for purchase and rental on Microsoft Store, Claro Video, Google Play, Prime Video and Apple TV.

6. Continuity to Love

Now it’s time for this Netflix original that is new to our list. Starring Sofia Carson (saga Downward) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella), the film tells the story of two young people who make a fake marriage to solve their problems.

While Cassie wants to be a singer, but doesn’t have the money to pay for her dream, Luke, a US Marine, wants to serve the country to pay off a debt. It turns out that, contrary to what they thought, a tragedy will turn this fake relationship into reality.

Promising to deliver many romantic scenes, the film debuted on Netflix in July and won a legion of fans who are already asking for continuity. For now, the streaming has not yet confirmed the sequel.

Continuity to Love is only available on Netflix.

5. Thirteen Lives: The Rescue

Inspired by a true story, this drama tells the story of the rescue of the 12 players and assistant coach of the Wild Boars football team, who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

The disaster happened on July 23, 2018, after the group decided to explore the cave region, but were surprised by the rainy season that started earlier, causing the accident and favoring the risk of flooding.

The film was released this year and is directed by Ron Howard. The cast includes, among other actors, Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings), Colin Farrell (Batman), Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express).

Thirteen Lives: The Rescue is available on Prime Video.

4. The Northman

Anyone who likes Viking legends, action and a plot full of revenge can celebrate, because the man of the north is (again) on our list.

Set in 914, the film tells the story of Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) who, on the verge of coming of age and taking the place of king, discovers that his father has been murdered by his own brother. Shocked and disgusted, he vows to return for revenge. Twenty years later, Amleth is back to fulfill his promise and finish off his uncle.

Directed by Robert Eggers, the film takes place in what is now Scotland, Ukraine and Iceland, and follows the same plot as Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet. The prince’s name is even an anagram of the protagonist of such a tragedy (Hamlet-Amleth).

the man of the north is available on Claro TV+, Google Play and Prime Video.

3. Buzz Lightyear

One of the most anticipated animations of this year has already arrived on streams and occupies the second place on our list. The film shows the origin of space patroller Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy that appears in the Toy Story movies.

In the movie, Buzz and his team have an accident and end up on a planet 4.2 million light years from Earth, and they must find a way to get back home. For that, they will have the help of Sox, the robot cat and the company of a band of ambitious recruits.

But, it won’t be that easy, as Zurg and his army of evil robots will arrive on the planet with a mysterious mission and wanting to put a stop to Buzz’s plans.

Launched in June, the dubbing was done by Marcos Mion giving voice to the protagonist in Brazil and Chris Evans in the United States.

Buzz Lightyear is available on Disney+.

2. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Keeping for the third week in a row in the top 3 of the most watched movies, this long abuses the multiverse and the action scenes.

Released in 2022 and directed by Daniel Scheinert, it tells the story of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant who is on the verge of collapse as she has to deal with more problems than she can handle; such as the failure of his laundry, the failed marriage, the bad relationship with his father and daughter, and also with the auditor of the Internal Revenue Service. Now, Evelyn will have to explore parallel realities.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time It can be rented on Google Play, Prime Video and Apple TV.

1. The Predator: First Prey

Taking the top spot on our list is this film directed by Dan Trachtenberg, which tells the story of Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior who tries to protect her people from an alien predator that hunts humans for sport. Immersed in this mission, in addition to the alien, she will have to face dangerous colonists.

The film premiered this year and is part of the saga predator which has four films and two crossovers of the saga alien vs predator.

The film has already reached streaming and is available on Star+.