The Batman is the film with the most nominations at the Saturn Awards

Batman/Disclosure

The Batman today won several nominations in the Saturn Awards 2022. In addition to the Bat, the new Suicide Squad movie directed by James Gunn was also not left out.

O Saturn Awards revealed this Friday (12) the nominees for its 2022 awards. The highlight was The Batman, which had 12 nominationsbeing the first movie of the year to reach the mark.

Check out the categories that the productions nominated for Saturn Awards 2022:

FILMS:

• The Batman (INDICATED)

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

• Spider-Man: No Way Home

• The Suicide Squad

• Thor: Love and Thunder

ACTOR IN FILM:

• Timothee Chalamet, Dune

• Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

• Idris Elba, The Suicide Squad

• Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Homecoming

• Daniel Kaluuya, No! Do not look!

• Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

• Robert Pattinson, The Batman (INDICATED)

FILM ACTRESS:

• Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

• Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

• Zoe Kravitz, The Batman (INDICATED)

• Keke Palmer, No! Do not look!

• Emma Stone, Cruella

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at Once

• Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Return Home

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN FILM:

• Paul Dano, The Batman (INDICATED)

• Colin Farrell, The Batman (INDICATED)

• Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone

• Richard Jenkins, Nightmare Alley

• Alfred Molina, Spider-Man: No Return Home

• Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere at Once

• Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN FILM:

• Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

• Jodie Comer, Free Guy

• Carrie Coon, Ghostbusters: Beyond

• Viola Davis, The Suicide Squad (INDICATED)

• Stephanie Hsu, Last Night in Soho

• Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho

• Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: No Return Home

FILM DIRECTION:

• Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

• Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick

• Jordan Peele, No! Do not look!

• SS Rajamouli, RRR: Revolt, Rebellion, Revolution

• Matt Reeves, The Batman (INDICATED)

• Steve Spielberg, Amor, Sublime Amor

• Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Homecoming

FILM SCRIPT:

• The Batman, Matt Reeves, Peter Craig (INDICATED)

• The Black Telephone, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

• Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

• Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

• No! Don’t Look!, Jordan Peele

• Scream 5, James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick

•Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

MUSIC IN FILM:

• No! Don’t Look, Michael Abels

• Cruella, Nicholas Britell

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Danny Elman

• The Batman, Michael Giacchino (INDICATED)

• Nightmare Alley, Nathan Johnson

• Crimes of the Future Howard Shore

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Joel P. West

FILM EDITION:

• Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Jeffrey Ford, Leigh Folsom

• Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

• The Batman, William Hoy, Tyler Nelson (INDICATED)

• Nightmare Alley, Cam McLauchin

• Everything Everywhere at the Same Time, Paul Rogers

• No! Don’t Look!, Nicholas Monsour

• Ambulance, Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer

CINEMATOGRAPHIC PRODUCTION DESIGNER:

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Sue Chan

• The Batman, James Chinlund (INDICATED)

• Cruella, Fiona Crombie

• Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell

• Everything Everywhere at the Same Time, Jason Kisvarday

• Last Night in Soho, Marcus Rowland

• Dune, Patrice Vermette

FANTASY MOVIE:

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kym Barrett

• Cruella, Jenny Beavan

• The Batman, Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon (INDICATED)

• Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

• Thor: Love and Thunder, Mayes C. Rubeo

• The Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

• The Eternals, Sammy Sheldon

FILM MAKEUP:

• Crimes of the Future, Alexandra Anger, Monica Pavez, Evi Zafiropoulou

• Nightmare Alley, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Mike Hill, Megan Many

• The Batman, Mike Marino, Naomi Donne (INDICATED)

• Duna, Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

• Army of the Dead, Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Victoria Down

• Thor: Love and Thunder, Matteo Silvi, Adam Johansen

• The Suicide Squad, Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Brian Sipe

You can check out the complete list of nominations from the Saturn Awards 2022 by clicking on this link.

The movies The Batman and The Suicide Squad are available at HBO Max.

