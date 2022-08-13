The cities that most tax tourists in the world

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, charges the highest taxes in the world from its visitors — about $51.70 a night. The conclusion is from a survey carried out by the British personal finance platform Money.co.uk released this month.

The publication took into account taxes levied on daily accommodation at a hotel in each destination, in addition to fees required by authorities for entry or stay in each city or country evaluated.

His conclusion was that the most expensive country, at least in terms of taxes, for a traveler in the world today is Mexico, which charges an average of R$ 57 in taxes for those who arrive. Then come Thailand (R$43) in second place, Belgium (R$39) and Japan (R$38) in third and fourth places and Italy (R$23) in fifth.

In sixth is Malaysia, with fixed rates estimated at R$11. Close behind is Portugal (R$10), Spain (R$10), France (R$8) and, finally, in tenth place is Greece. , which also charges BRL 8.

But when looking closely at local spending, sunny destinations actually seem to weigh more on the shopper’s pocketbook. The US alone has five cities ranked in the top 10 — Honolulu, the Hawaiian capital and homeland of surfing; San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; in addition to Orlando and Miami, Florida.

This feat was only surpassed by Thailand, which managed to tie six destinations in the last position of the list, in 10th: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Pattaya-Chonburi, Phuket and Samui. Check out:

10 cities that charge the most taxes from tourists in the world