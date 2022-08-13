The cities that most tax tourists in the world

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, charges the highest taxes in the world from its visitors — about $51.70 a night. The conclusion is from a survey carried out by the British personal finance platform Money.co.uk released this month.

The publication took into account taxes levied on daily accommodation at a hotel in each destination, in addition to fees required by authorities for entry or stay in each city or country evaluated.

His conclusion was that the most expensive country, at least in terms of taxes, for a traveler in the world today is Mexico, which charges an average of R$ 57 in taxes for those who arrive. Then come Thailand (R$43) in second place, Belgium (R$39) and Japan (R$38) in third and fourth places and Italy (R$23) in fifth.

In sixth is Malaysia, with fixed rates estimated at R$11. Close behind is Portugal (R$10), Spain (R$10), France (R$8) and, finally, in tenth place is Greece. , which also charges BRL 8.

But when looking closely at local spending, sunny destinations actually seem to weigh more on the shopper’s pocketbook. The US alone has five cities ranked in the top 10 — Honolulu, the Hawaiian capital and homeland of surfing; San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; in addition to Orlando and Miami, Florida.

This feat was only surpassed by Thailand, which managed to tie six destinations in the last position of the list, in 10th: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Pattaya-Chonburi, Phuket and Samui. Check out:

10 cities that charge the most taxes from tourists in the world

Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii - jewhyte/Getty Images/iStockphoto

1 / 10

1st: Honolulu, USA

Price: BRL 263 per night

jewhyte/Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco, California, USA - bluejayphoto/Getty Images

two / 10

2nd: San Francisco, USA

Price: BRL 150 per night

bluejayphoto/Getty Images

The stores, restaurants and other establishments on Hollywood Boulevard (pictured), as well as the rest of Los Angeles, will require the new sanitary pass - iStock/Getty Images

3 / 10

3rd: Los Angeles, USA

Price: BRL 120 per night

iStock/Getty Images

New lockdown in Amsterdam - Pierre Crom/Getty Images

4 / 10

4th: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Price: BRL 60 per night

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Postcard from Magic Kingdom Orlando, Cinderella's Castle hides some little secrets - Kent Phillips

5 / 10

5th: Orlando, USA

Price: BRL 59 per night

Kent Phillips

cancun - Getty Images/iStockphoto

6 / 10

6th: Cancun, Mexico

Price: BRL 56.50 per night

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Playa Del Carmen, Mexico - Getty Images/iStockphoto

7 / 10

6th: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Price: BRL 56.50 per night (Tied with Cancún, also in Mexico)

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Art Wynwood in Miami, Florida (USA) - Marina113/Getty Images

8 / 10

8th: Miami, USA

Price: BRL 53 per night

Marina113/Getty Images

Muscat, Oman - Gopal Sutar/Getty Images/iStockphoto

9 / 10

9th: Muscat, Oman

Price: BRL 48 per night

Gopal Sutar/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bangkok temples still keep instructions from the "love manuals" - Getty Images

10 / 10

10th: Bangkok, Thailand

Price: R$ 43 (Also with Chiang Mai, Krabi, Pattaya-Chonburi, Phuket and Samui, all in Thailand).

Getty Images

