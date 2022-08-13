“The Princess”. New HBO documentary addresses the trio formed by Diana, Carlos and Camila. Know everything – Culture

Content about Princess Diana continues to be produced. The most recent, “The Princess”, premiered this Saturday, August 13, on HBO Max platforms in select countries. This documentary focuses on the way Diana Spencer was scrutinized by the media and the public.

“An intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, which examines the unbridled adoration and intense scrutiny she received from the media and public as a member of the British royal family”writes HBO about this new documentary.

Despite having died 25 years ago, Lady Di continues to be the protagonist of numerous contents that explore her life, such as “Spencer”, a biographical film that premiered on November 5, 2021, starring actress Kristen Stewart, who plays the princess of Welsh.

Directed by Ed Perkins, “The Princess” is a portrait of Diana’s life. The documentary begins with the princess’s engagement, at age 19, with Prince Charles, 32, and ends with the fatal car accident that claimed the life of the “people’s princess”, as she became known.

“The documentary takes place as if the action takes place in the present, allowing viewers to experience the unbridled adoration, but also the intense scrutiny of every step Diana took, and the constant judgment of her character”clarifies HBO, quoted by “People”.

The streaming service adds that “very emotional, ‘The Princess’ is an immersion into Diana’s life in the constant and often intrusive gaze of the media” and adds that it is also “a reflection of the society of the time, revealing the concerns, the fears, goals and desires of the public”, discloses the same magazine.

What can we expect?

The narrative is told only using audio and video files. It explores themes such as Diana’s eating disorders, the rivalry between her and Princess Anne, her relationship with Prince Charles, the affair between the prince and Camilla Parker-Bowles (currently the wife of Elizabeth II’s son) and the envy that the prince felt Diana’s popularityaccording to “Time”.

Throughout the documentary, interviews given by Lady Di, as well as by her family, are shown. The world premiere of this production took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January. This Saturday, August 13, it arrives on HBO Max platforms in some countries.

When will you arrive in Portugal?

MAGG contacted HBO Portugal, which revealed that, for now, there is still no confirmation or premiere date for the documentary in Portugal. This content about Princess Diana’s life as a member of the British royal family lasts for almost two hours.

Diana Spencer died at the age of 36, victim of a car accident in a tunnel in Paris, on August 31, 1997. Her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, and the driver were killed immediately in the Mercedes, but the princess was still transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Diana’s bodyguard survived.

It is known that they did not wear seat belts. The car was being chased by paparazzi, blamed for the princess’s death. However, after tests were carried out, it is known that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This documentary includes footage of Diana and her boyfriend leaving the hotel moments before heading to the car that would dictate her death.