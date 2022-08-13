The shirt dress that is synonymous with happiness is discounted at Massimo Dutti – NiT

Vibrant pink is one of the trending colors of the season, thanks to phenomena such as Barbiecore and dopamine fashion.

In 2022, a color invaded the streets and women’s closets: vibrant pink. There are several trends that highlight this tone that conveys so much joy and energy. The first is the dopamine fad, which emerged after the successive confinements of the last two years.

The trendy expression dopamine is a reference to the neurotransmitter that makes us feel happy. It is used to describe all those pieces of clothing and accessories with strong and electrifying colors, which do not leave anyone indifferent. Vibrant pink is the color that has stood out the most in 2022, and according to the trend research platform “WGSN”, it is the color of the year. “It has an intense, hyper-real and energizing quality that will stand out in both real life and digital environments. It is also versatile enough to work in all seasons and continents,” they explain.

Alongside this there is another trend that has invaded social networks this summer. This is Barbiecore, a style that anticipates the aesthetics of the new movie “Barbie” – starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and will hit theaters in 2023 – and which has led all women to choose pink as the color of the moment. .

Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Lizzo, Megan Fox, Simone Ashley, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber are just some of the names that have already surrendered to this colorful trend. “Pink now has an edge over all other colors, and all the connotations it once had are in the past. Social media and the cult of celebrities have undoubtedly had an impact on this change”, tells “Women’s Wear Daily” Heather Gramston, director of London brand Brown.

It is present in all types of pieces and accessories, from pants to sweaters and shoes. However, few are as stylish as this shirt dress by Massimo Dutti, which is now at a massive 45 percent discount.

It’s quite long, reaching below the knees and features a side knot that helps create an hourglass-shaped silhouette that all women look good on. You can wear it alone or pair it with a white piece underneath, like a top. You can match it with flat sandals or sneakers.

It is available from XS to L and can be purchased at Massimo Dutti stores and online. The price has dropped from €89.95 to €49.95. Click on the gallery and discover other pieces of clothing and accessories in vibrant pink.

