The struggle of Brazilian mothers to work in Japan: ‘I was fired because my son got sick’

  • Ana Paula Ramos
  • From Sweden to BBC News Brazil

Paloma Arakaki and her children, 8-year-old Isac and 2-year-old Kouji

Paloma Arakaki was happy. After two years without a job, she got a job at a distributor for markets in Kawasaki, a city near Tokyo, Japan. The service was smooth, and the salary was good, but a month ago there was an unforeseen event that caused her to be fired.

Her 2-year-old son Kouji had a fever, and she had to miss a day to take him to the doctor. The 28-year-old Brazilian received a call the same day.

“My boss told me that what I was doing wasn’t right, missing and disturbing the company and that I should give up the job. I insisted that I wanted to stay, but he told me to leave since I had to take care of my children” , it says.

Paloma says she cried when she hung up the phone. As much as she was enjoying the job, she couldn’t guarantee that something like this wouldn’t happen again, and for her employers, missing work because of children wasn’t justifiable.

