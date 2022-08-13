‘The Walking Dead’ Actress Regrets Fire Showrunner Frank Darabont; “It was like a murder”

During an interview for the The Wrapthe actress Sarah Wayne Calliesinterpreter Lori Grimes in the first three seasons of ‘The Walking Dead’recalled the resignation of the showrunner Frank Darabont.

Praised for the screenplays of ‘Waiting for a miracle’ and ‘A dream of freedom‘, the filmmaker was one of the creators of the adaptation of the comics created by Robert Kirkman.

For those who don’t know, Darabont was responsible for setting the tone and visual style of the live action produced by AMCbeing credited for four two six episodes of the premiere season.

However, the filmmaker was fired during the second season of ‘The Walking Dead‘, and his departure came as a surprise to both fans and cast.

In your statement, callies said that:

“The dismissal of Darabont it looked like murder. Nobody writes like him, he is on another level of creativity.”

She explained that the reason for the dismissal had been discussed by the cast for years, as the executives of the AMC did not initially reveal why the showrunner was dropped from the project.

“The reasons we were given was that he had no experience as a showrunner and was unprepared, that he didn’t know what he was doing… Come on? This son of a bitch# is a genius, a month before we started shooting season two, he left six full scripts in my lap and said, ‘You can memorize these lines because they won’t change.’ When I read it, I was amazed at what was written.”

In response to the dismissal, Darabont and his agency filed a series of lawsuits against AMC starting in 2013, until both parties reached a settlement agreement. $200 million in 2021.

For calliesthe output of Darabont it was a missed opportunity for the network and the series.

“That might be a controversial thing to say, but you can’t beat his creativity. It just doesn’t. There are some really good people behind the show and I don’t want to be unfair to them. I have a lot of love and respect for them, but there is no one like Frank Darabont.”

It is worth remembering that Part 3 of the Final Season of ‘The Walking Dead‘ debut in October 2nd.

In total, the final season will feature 24 episodes, divided into three parts.

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

