Thor: Love and Thunder becomes the 6th highest grossing of the year; see the top 10

Recently, the feature film Thor: Love and Thunder worldwide raised more than $706 million at the box officebecoming the sixth-largest title in 2022. the movie of Marvel and gives disney second only to Top Gun: Maverick ($1.3 billion), Jurassic World: Dominion ($960.8 million), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($954.8 million), The Batman ($954.8 million). $770.8 million) and Minions: Rise of Gru ($763.3 million).

Compared to the last film, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which grossed $854 million, despite criticism, the new title did not fare badly, given some restrictions caused by the pandemic and adverse situations in some countries. It is worth noting that the hero’s fourth solo film was not released in China and Russia. The production is still showing in some movie theaters in Brazil.

As for Marvel productions, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in 17th place on the top-grossing list, behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714 million) and ahead of the first Doctor Strange ($676 million).

Released on the 7th of July, the feature directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth It had the best opening weekend ever, grossing $144 million, but the franchise’s worst second-weekend drop in the $144 million range. 68%.

Top 10 box office hits of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick – US$ 1.3 billion Jurassic World Dominion – US$ 960.8 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – US$ 954.8 million The Batman – US$ 770.8 million Minions: The Origin of Gru – US$ 763.3 million Thor: Love and Thunder – US$ 706.5 million Water Gate Bridge – US$ 626.5 million Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – US$ 405.1 million sonic 2 – US$ 401.8 million uncharted – US$ 401.7 million

In addition to Hemsworth in the role of Thor, the film still has Tessa Thompson (MIB: Men in Black International) as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Peter Quill, Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead) as Drax, Karen Gillan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Nebula, Christian Bale (Batman: The Dark Knight) as Gorr and Natalie Portman (Black Swan) as Jane Foster.

Via: Collider Source: Box Office Mojo

