‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Passes $700 Million at Worldwide Box Office

In less than a month, the sequence ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ managed to surpass the mark of US$ 700 million at the worldwide box office.

the long of Marvel is already the seventh highest grossing of the year, behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ (US$1.2B), ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ (US$954.3M), ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘ (US$904.4M) and ‘Batman‘ (US$770.8M).

The film became the second largest in the franchise, ahead of ‘Thor the Dark World‘ ($644 million) and behind ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ ($853 million).

#ThorLoveAndThunder has officially crossed $700M at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/mBYWlNwyCV — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 12, 2022

In the United States, the film grossed $320 million. In the international market, $386 million.

In total, the production already adds up to impressive $706 million worldwide.

Enjoy watching:

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

Don’t forget to watch: