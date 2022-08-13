Three Brazilian giants vie for the signing of Rafinha Alcântara, from PSG

The Brazilian Rafinha Alcântara, created from the youth categories of Barcelona, ​​did not have the same success in his career as his brother Thiago, a Liverpool star. Signed by PSG in the 2020-21 season, the midfielder never consolidated in the French team and was loaned to Real Sociedad.

Rafinha even had a good season for the Basque team, who are interested in signing him permanently. However, negotiations continue without any progress, with the player gaining more and more strength in Brazilian football.

Galo, Bahia and Corinthians look to Rafinha

The player has never played professionally in Brazilian football, and this could be his first opportunity. After interests on the part of clubs such as Bahia and Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians can gain strength in these negotiations.

According to Jorge Nicola, the player was offered to Timão, who are looking for a replacement for Willian, who has terminated his contract. The name even goes according to the team’s demand, which prioritizes a Brazilian player due to the amount of foreigners in the squad.

Rafinha is 29 years old and, in his career, in addition to PSG, Real Sociedad and Barcelona, ​​he has spent time at Inter Milan and Celta de Vigo.