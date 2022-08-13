Tired of Instagram full of videos? Discover 5 networks to post photos

Instagram emerged in 2010 as a platform focused almost exclusively on photos, with the classic feed in squares. In addition to ordinary users, who wanted to share scenes from life with friends, it attracted many visual artists, such as photographers, designers and meme creators, who had a showcase there to exhibit their work and find inspiration.

But the recent “TikTokization” of the social network, which now prioritizes so-called Reels (short vertical videos), has left less and less space for static images. After protests led by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, the company backtracked on some of the more radical changes, such as the full-screen display. But one thing is certain: the future of Instagram is videos.

Also, the amount of ads has become higher and algorithms show us posts from accounts we don’t follow in our feed. All this has generated dissatisfaction among content creators and a portion of the public, who preferred the original version of the app and would like to have it back.

A lot of people already seem to be looking for alternative social networks. If you are an artist, check out some of the most interesting ones (new or old, paid or free) to display photographs and design work:

1 – Glass

Image: Reproduction

With design simple and straight to the point, andthis network attracts photographers in general. Its proposal is to highlight the works, and not the social interactions, so as not to encourage prolonged and “addictive” use.

The feed is in chronological order, like in the early days of Instagram. In the search, it is possible to explore by the type of photograph, such as “Street” (street) or “portrait” (portrait). The app is only available for iOS, on the iPad or iPhone, but posts can also be made from any computer, through the website.

There is a monthly subscription of US$4.99 (around R$26), which leaves you free of ads and ensures that your data is not used for other purposes. Companies are not allowed to register to sell products or services.

2 – Grainery

Image: Reproduction

Free and similar in appearance to Instagram, but with lighter, pastel tones. The intention of this network is to face competition with analog photos (its name is a reference to the grainy effect of photos taken on film).

Most publications are made by professional profiles in the field. It is only possible to post an image if you inform at least the type of camera, film or lens used, which are informed so that other users can be inspired.

No need to download an app; just access the site through the browser on your computer or smartphone.

3 – VSCO

Image: Reproduction

Modern network, aimed at those who want to disseminate more advanced works in the area of ​​photography and also professional videos. The quality of the images and the wide editing possibilities allow creative and differentiated works.

Another positive point is the collaboration between the artists. A group gallery, called Spaces, attracts a community of professionals involved in art, creativity, design and videos.

Only available for iOS (iPhone and iPad), there is an annual fee of US$ 30 (approximately R$ 155) to register, with a free 7-day trial.

4 – Tumblr

Image: Reproduction

This former stronghold of people who enjoy posting artistic photos is also seeing a return from users, with new interactions. The posts tend to be more conceptual, with landscapes, starry skies and models acting naturally, sometimes accompanied by equally poetic texts.

There are the most varied profiles and blogs with diverse content, involving images, poetry, texts, phrases, audios, quotes and even videos from TikTok. You can access it through the app (for iPhone or Android) or through the website, including a practical extension for Chrome and Firefox browsers.

5 – Flickr

Image: Reproduction

One of the first sharing networks, which emerged in the mid-2000s, has been renewed and is now experiencing a wave of growth after the Instagram controversies. This type of service makes it possible to share photos or videos over the Internet, forming a community with billions of images, organized into albums, and two million groups.

Even your friends can organize their albums by bookmarking or annotating them. You can also view the posted content without having any registration, just type what you are looking for in the site’s search field; there is also an app for iPhone or Android.